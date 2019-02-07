Score the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus + Extension for $75 (Refurb, Reg. $105), more from $55

Woot is currently offering the certified refurbished Philips Hue LightStrip Plus alongside a 40-inch Extension for $74.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, a $6 delivery fee will be added on. Right now buying both the light strip and its extension would run you $105 at Amazon, with today’s offer coming within $5 of both items’ combined all-time lows. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV or whatever else, the Hue LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 400 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Hit the jump to find even more discounted Hue deals.

Woot also has the certified refurbished Philips Hue White A19 LED Two-Bulb Starter Pack for $54.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Amazon, comes within $5 of the all-time low there and is the best available. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

Pair your Hue smart bulbs with any voice or Smart Home assistant. Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, Microsoft Cortana, SmartThings, IFTT. Hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub.. Search “Philips Hue Hub” to find this product on Amazon.

Smart Lights that won’t clog up your Wi-Fi network. Control up to 50 Hue lights on one Hue Hub without adding a Wi-Fi extender or extra router

Install the flexible 80-inch LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 33 feet by adding the 40 inch Hue Lightstrip Extension to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications”

Sync your Hue lights with Gaming, Music and Movies using your PC via the Hue Sync app