Get your ports back w/ these USB-C & Thunderbolt 3 docking stations from $49

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with Power Delivery up to 60W for $170.19 shipped when you use code 26YCWFJ1 at checkout. Regularly $230, this is within pennies of our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve got a new MacBook Air/Pro or even something like the Razer Blade Stealth, this is the perfect dock for you. With a single cable, you’ll power your computer, enjoy Ethernet, gain 5 USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more great deals.

Nomad Base Station

Other Sabrent products on sale:

Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

Sleek Aluminum Compact Design

Type-C Thunderbolt 3 Data Transfer Port, 4 USB 3.0 Type-A Ports With Transfer Speeds Up To 5Gbps

HDMI 2.0 With Resolution Up To 4K 60Hz, RJ-45 Gigabit 10/100/1000 Ethernet Adapter

USB 3.0 Type-A Port Capable Of Device Charging And Data Transfer, Headset Audio Jack For Combo input/output

Support SD 3.0 Card Reader, Plug & Play (no driver installation)