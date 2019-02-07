Save up to 42% on Tile’s Bluetooth Item Finders with replaceable batteries: Pro $20 or Mate $15

Lowe’s is currently offering the new Tile Pro Bluetooth Item Finder in Black (2018 version) for $19.98 with free shipping on orders over $49. You can also dodge the delivery fee by signing up for a free myLowe’s account. Price will be discounted once added to your cart. That’s good for a 42% discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $14 and is the best price we’ve seen. Tile’s new item finder brings an increased ranged and user-replaceable battery to the table. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 420 shoppers and you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.
Also on sale is the new Tile Mate Item Finder for $14.98 at Lowe’s. That cuts 20% off the going rate at Amazon and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Just like the 2018 edition of the Tile Pro, the new Mate Item Finder touts a replaceable battery. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 560 customers.
Tile Pro Item Finder features:
- Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile Pro ring when it’s nearby but out of sight
- Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Pro to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent
- Activate Community Find: If your Tile Pro is faraway, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app
- Battery life: Replaceable CR2032 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation. You can easily replace it yourself