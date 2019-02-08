We have all done it. We’ve gotten roped into watching QVC pitch the latest and greatest gadgets and gizmos. This typically leads to one of two outcomes, either we pick up the phone and order the product, or chuckle a bit, roll our eyes, and move on.

No matter which camp you find yourself in, Amazon is vying for your attention too. The company calls its take on the experience Amazon Live. It is very similar to what QVC viewers are used to watching in addition to the perks that Prime subscribers benefit from.

Amazon’s Streaming History

Whether you know it or not, Amazon Live is just one of many attempts made by the online retailer to publish video content that pitches products listed for sale on its site. We’ve seen the company ramp up in this area over the past couple of years with similar footage helping promote its Prime Day in 2017 and 2018.

The main difference between those days and Amazon’s latest venture is that footage then was created by brands instead of the company itself. While this will certainly be the case for some content churned out in Amazon Live, it appears that the company will produce some of it using its own staff.

Amazon Live Creator app

The recent launch of the Amazon Live Creator app shows that the company is beginning to take its live stream project more seriously. The new app allows its “US Professional Sellers registered in the Amazon Brand Registry” to download the app and promote a product.

On the landing page for Amazon Live Creator, there is a quote from Watch Ya’ Mouth citing that ,”Livestreaming has helped increase daily visits to our product detail page by 5x and significantly grew our sales.” This quote helps support the idea that Amazon Live could become a runaway success.

Amazon has shown restraint in promoting Live up to this point, with links only occasionally showing up in its iOS and Android apps. Of course this doesn’t prevent folks from heading there directly by visiting Amazon.com/Live, but it will remain hard to discover until Amazon provides a permanent link somewhere on its site.

At the moment Amazon has a limited amount of live content available. Options include Valentine’s Day Gift Shop Live, Back To Business Live, and In The Kitchen With @EdenEats. That being said, users are able to browse through “recently live” and “upcoming streams” sections to watch historic content or see what is coming up next.