Attack on Titan: Season 1 can be yours in glorious HD for FREE (Reg. up to $35) + more anime

Microsoft offers downloads of Attack on Titan: Season 1 in HD for FREE. Normally $27 at Microsoft, it’s currently $35 at Amazon and Google Play. If you’ve not acquainted yourself with this popular anime series, make this weekend the time to do it. Even if you already have, this would be a great refresher prior to the upcoming release of Season 3, Part 2. It includes 13 episodes dubbed in English. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more anime deals.
More FREE anime seasons in HD:
- My Hero Acadamia Season 1: Uncut (Reg. $27)
- Black Clover Season 1 Simuldub (Reg. $21)
- High School DxD Season 1 (Reg. $25)
Don’t forget that Psycho Pass: Season 1 in HD is $5 to download right now. Sure, it’s not free, but you’re still saving as much as $40.
Attack on Titan: Season 1:
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
