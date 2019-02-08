Keep your knives ready to go with this fully-electric sharpening station for $90 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Kit for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for around $150 at online retailers like Bed, Bath and Beyond. Today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. Sharpen your knives and get ready for the next big meal with the Chef’sChoice sharpening station. This model is fully-electric and includes a three-stage system for various finishes. Includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Chef’sChoice Knife Sharpening Station features:
- Built-in precision angle guides in all three stages eliminate guesswork and produce consistently sharp edges every time.
- Professional sharpening, steeling, or stropping for all types of 20-degree class knives.
- Sharpen both straight edge and serrated knives including kitchen, household, sports and pocket knives.
- Electric 3-stage sharpener with 100-percent diamonds in stage 1, super-hardened sharpening steel in stage 2 and flexible stropping disks in stage 3.
- Optimum edge customized for every cutting task.