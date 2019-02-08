You’ve never experienced virtual reality like this. Cinemark and SPACES have launched a new virtual reality experience called Terminator Salvation: Fight For the Future. You’ll join the resistance on a virtual reality mission to save your future and experience Terminator Salvation like never before.
This virtual reality mission will completely envelop your entire body in an alternate universe. From your sight, feel, and movement, you’ll actually believe that you’re inside of Terminator Salvation.
Nomad Base Station
Cinemark and SPACES partner to bring Terminator Salvation to life like never before
SPACES provides unique and ground-breaking services, transporting you to an entirely new reality. By partnering with Cinemark, SPACES is bringing a cult-classic movie to life.
This is the “most immersive multiplayer interactive free roam experience” around according to Cinemark. You’ll join up to four of your friends on this extended virtual reality experience. There’s facial scanning, haptic feedback, physical weapons, and props, plus full body hand and foot tracking to give you a uniquely immersive experience. SPACES also has features like wind and movement interaction to make your entire body feel like it’s an actual part of the action. There are also leaderboards and real-time video playback of your gameplay, providing those around you a path to your new virtual reality.
This experience is available at the Cinemark Century 20 Oakridge and XD theater in San Jose, California starting February 8th. Whether you’re a first timer in virtual reality or well-experienced, this is a unique chance to be enveloped like never before in an entirely new world.
This is the first AAA movie-themed VR experience in the region, and SPACES will hopefully partner with Cinemark to bring the Terminator Salvation gameplay to more locations in the future. We also hope to see it expand to more titles like maybe Marvel’s Avengers End Game or other similar series.
You can reserve tickets starting now to enter an alternate reality with The Terminator. You’ll pay around $30 each and want to arrive 15 minutes early. Do note that the experience is reserved for those who are 10 years of age or older and have to be a minimum of 48-inches tall.
SAN JOSE, California – The brand-new, multi-sensory virtual reality (VR) SPACES Center at Cinemark’s Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose, California, opens Feb. 8 to the public. Cinemark and SPACES are bringing the future of entertainment to today where guests of all ages enter an exhilarating “Terminator” experience that blends 4D effects, 3D face scanning, physical interaction, wind, movement and social group play. Tickets are now available at cinemark.com/spaces.
“We invite everyone to come check out the Bay area’s very first immersive, VR experience inside a movie theatre. This mixed-reality adventure, in partnership with SPACES, transports thrill-seekers straight from our Century 20 Oakridge and XD location right into the Terminator universe,” said James Meredith, SVP of Marketing and Communications. “At Cinemark, we’re constantly innovating and enhancing the entertainment experience with new amenities, like virtual reality, for our guests to enjoy.”
For first-time virtual reality newbies and experienced players alike, the unique experience always leaves visitors immediately engulfed in chatter with one another over how many points they scored, how real the experience felt and when can they do it again. The moment they take off their headsets, they then quickly turn to see their team’s individual and overall competitive performance on the leaderboard followed by a video replay of their effort, which always results in shrieks of laughter.
“At SPACES, we say ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ where guests are transported into the action,” explains Shiraz Akmal, SPACES CEO. “As the newest entertainment destination in the Bay Area, we provide consumers an incredible, shared virtual reality adventure where they can suit up and escape with their friends and family again and again. We’ve found that a lot of people are trying VR for the first time when they visit a SPACES center. It’s a very comfortable, family-friendly space, like a Cinemark theater. It makes it very easy and affordable to enter, play and see what VR is all about.”
Transforming locations like Cinemark into digital playgrounds, SPACES invites up to four guests at a time to engage their senses through virtual reality, haptic feedback and environmental effects that guests can reach out and touch. “Terminator Salvation: Fight for the Future” is the first AAA, movie-themed VR experience in the region. This is also the first location-based entertainment to allow guests to take a piece of the experience home with them through a highlight video they can share on social media.
The Cinemark SPACES is located at 925 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose, CA 95123 in the Westfield Oakridge Shopping Center.