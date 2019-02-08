You’ve never experienced virtual reality like this. Cinemark and SPACES have launched a new virtual reality experience called Terminator Salvation: Fight For the Future. You’ll join the resistance on a virtual reality mission to save your future and experience Terminator Salvation like never before.

This virtual reality mission will completely envelop your entire body in an alternate universe. From your sight, feel, and movement, you’ll actually believe that you’re inside of Terminator Salvation.

Nomad Base Station

Cinemark and SPACES partner to bring Terminator Salvation to life like never before

SPACES provides unique and ground-breaking services, transporting you to an entirely new reality. By partnering with Cinemark, SPACES is bringing a cult-classic movie to life.

This is the “most immersive multiplayer interactive free roam experience” around according to Cinemark. You’ll join up to four of your friends on this extended virtual reality experience. There’s facial scanning, haptic feedback, physical weapons, and props, plus full body hand and foot tracking to give you a uniquely immersive experience. SPACES also has features like wind and movement interaction to make your entire body feel like it’s an actual part of the action. There are also leaderboards and real-time video playback of your gameplay, providing those around you a path to your new virtual reality.

This experience is available at the Cinemark Century 20 Oakridge and XD theater in San Jose, California starting February 8th. Whether you’re a first timer in virtual reality or well-experienced, this is a unique chance to be enveloped like never before in an entirely new world.

This is the first AAA movie-themed VR experience in the region, and SPACES will hopefully partner with Cinemark to bring the Terminator Salvation gameplay to more locations in the future. We also hope to see it expand to more titles like maybe Marvel’s Avengers End Game or other similar series.

You can reserve tickets starting now to enter an alternate reality with The Terminator. You’ll pay around $30 each and want to arrive 15 minutes early. Do note that the experience is reserved for those who are 10 years of age or older and have to be a minimum of 48-inches tall.