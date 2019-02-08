Add CORSAIR’s $15 High Speed Gaming Mouse Pad to your desk at 40% off

- Feb. 8th 2019 3:17 pm ET

Amazon offers the CORSAIR MM400 High Speed Gaming Mouse Pad for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Newegg That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. CORSAIR’s gaming mousepad is comprised of a sleek polymer that allows for a low level of friction between it and your mouse. It also sports the usual CORAIR branding and a zero-slip rubber base. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Another great way to build out your gaming setup is with CORSAIR’s Void PRO Gaming Headset on sale for $50 (Save $25).

CORSAIR High Speed Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • Ultra-Low Friction: Hard polymer surface for minimum resistance and fast swipes
  • Accurate + Precise: Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice
  • Zero slip: Anti-skid rubber base helps it stay securely in place
  • Mid-Sized: 352mm x 272 mm x 2mm
