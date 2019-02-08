Dell’s 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor has plenty of screen real estate at $154 (23% off), more from $380

- Feb. 8th 2019 3:55 pm ET

Walmart is currently offering the Dell 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor for $154 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $161. That’s good for a 23% discount from the going rate and is $3 under the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its over 31-inch panel, Dell’s display brings HDMI and VGA inputs to your setup. It also features a 178-degree viewing angle and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 100 customers. Head below for additional monitor deals.

Newegg is currently offering the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 1440p Monitor (UP2716D) for $379.99 shipped when code EMCTVTD34 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for over $510 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount and comes within $7 of our previous mention for the all-time low. It carries a 4/5 star rating.

And don’t forget that you can bring home Acer’s 27-inch 1440p Monitor on sale for $210 shipped, as well as other options from $249. A no-brainer way to use your savings is by picking up an HDMI cable to ensure your new display is ready to go right out of the box.

Dell 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor features:

Get a great viewing experience at a superb value with the stylish Dell 32 Monitor. This 31.5-inch monitor offers a great viewing experience, with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and vibrant colors across an ultra-wide 178 Degree/178 Degree viewing angle.

