HomeKit compatibility and more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $204 (Reg. $249)

Newegg offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa for $204 shipped when promo code 25DFTD26 is applied during checkout. Regularly $249 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is within $5 of our usual mention and the best we can find. ecobee4 features built-in Alexa technology, automatic scheduling, HomeKit compatibility and more. Perfect for cracking down on wasted energy or introducing Siri control to your setup. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Consider going with this top-rated alternative from Emerson for 50% less if you’re after a more affordable alternative. You lose the color display and Alexa, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat.
ecobee4 features:
- SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).
- ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately
- EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.