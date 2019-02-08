HomeKit compatibility and more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $204 (Reg. $249)

Newegg offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa for $204 shipped when promo code 25DFTD26 is applied during checkout. Regularly $249 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is within $5 of our usual mention and the best we can find. ecobee4 features built-in Alexa technology, automatic scheduling, HomeKit compatibility and more. Perfect for cracking down on wasted energy or introducing Siri control to your setup. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Consider going with this top-rated alternative from Emerson for 50% less if you’re after a more affordable alternative. You lose the color display and Alexa, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat.

ecobee4 features: