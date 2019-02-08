Pick up a Google Home Hub and Chromecast Ultra Streaming Media Player for $119 ($220 value)

BuyDig offers the Google Home Hub bundled with a Chromecast Ultra Streaming Media Player for $119 shipped. Add both to your cart to see the discounted price. For comparison, the Home Hub usually sells for around $150 while Chromecast Ultra goes for $69. Today’s bundled price is the best offer available when considered against buying each individually. Home Hub is your all-in-one smart home controller with access to YouTube, music services and more. Chromecast Ultra does the same for your TV, delivering access to popular streaming content like Netflix, Hulu and others. Both devices have stellar ratings at Best Buy.

Prefer Alexa? Nearly the entire lineup of Echo devices is on sale over at Amazon. The deals start at $70 and go up from the there. Check out the entire sale right here.

Google Home Hub features:

  • Works with Nest and 5,000+ Smart Devices
  • See any pictures ever taken with Google Photos
  • Voice Match, Calendar, Commute, Reminders, and more right on the Home Screen
  • Listen to YouTubeMusic, Spotify, Pandora, all available free

