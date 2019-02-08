Hoover’s WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Vac is up to $100 off for today only at Best Buy

- Feb. 8th 2019 2:59 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum in Red (UH70830) for $69.99 shipped. This $100 off the Hoover direct price, matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, very similar models go for $150 at Target. Today’s option features a ceiling wand, pet upholstery tool and a HEPA filterRated 4+ stars. More details below.

While this might not be one of those fancy new, cordless options, it is also a fraction of the price. However, if you don’t mind dropping another $100 and would prefer to have a robot do the cleaning for you, the ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 will vacuum and mop for just $170 shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Get rid of pet hair and odors with this Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind pet upright vacuum. Featuring WindTunnel 2 and Dual-Cyclonic technology, this vacuum delivers consistently powerful suction that removes deep, stubborn dirt and dander. This Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind pet upright vacuum includes a pet upholstery tool for removing pet hair from furniture and curtains.

