Hoover’s WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Vac is up to $100 off for today only at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum in Red (UH70830) for $69.99 shipped. This $100 off the Hoover direct price, matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, very similar models go for $150 at Target. Today’s option features a ceiling wand, pet upholstery tool and a HEPA filter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While this might not be one of those fancy new, cordless options, it is also a fraction of the price. However, if you don’t mind dropping another $100 and would prefer to have a robot do the cleaning for you, the ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 will vacuum and mop for just $170 shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum: