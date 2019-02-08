Smartphone Accessories: mophie Encore 20100mAh Power Bank $28 shipped, more

Today only, B&H offers the mophie Encore 20,100mAh Dual-USB Portable Power Bank for $27.95 shipped. That’s good for a 44% discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the first notable price drop we’ve seen. mophie’s Encore power bank touts two 2.4A USB ports, an aluminum-enclosed design and a USB-C charging input. Reviews are still coming in, but other mophie smartphone chargers are highly-rated.

Normally mophie products carry a premium price tag, but the company’s Encore line is competitively priced compared to other options at Amazon.

