Smartphone Accessories: mophie Encore 20100mAh Power Bank $28 shipped, more

- Feb. 8th 2019 10:26 am ET

Today only, B&H offers the mophie Encore 20,100mAh Dual-USB Portable Power Bank for $27.95 shipped. That’s good for a 44% discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the first notable price drop we’ve seen. mophie’s Encore power bank touts two 2.4A USB ports, an aluminum-enclosed design and a USB-C charging input. Reviews are still coming in, but other mophie smartphone chargers are highly-rated.

Normally mophie products carry a premium price tag, but the company’s Encore line is competitively priced compared to other options at Amazon.

More smartphone accessories:

  • HomeKit compatibility and more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $204 (Reg. $249)
  • Philips Bluetooth Headphones: $15 (Reg. $20) | Newegg
    • w/ code NEFPBD55
  • OontZ Angle 3XL ULTRA Bluetooth Speaker: $72 (Reg. $120) | Amazon
    • w/ code OONTZ40
  • Aukey 18W 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code CBOQGGVN

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Floureon 10,000mAh Solar Power Bank: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
    • w/ code XRW3IC5P
  • EPICKA Universal Dual USB Travel Charger: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon 
    • w/ code KTKBLDLJ
  • Samsung Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad: $20 (Reg. $25) | eBay

High-performance design and large battery capacity make this the ultimate tool for anyone seeking a professional-grade charging solution. The slim, compact size is the result of cutting-edge, high-density battery cells allowing a form factor thinner than any power product mophie has ever produced. 15W Fast Charge High-speed, 15W charging output identifies your device’s power needs and delivers the most optimal charge possible.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H
Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go