Smartphone Accessories: mophie Encore 20100mAh Power Bank $28 shipped, more

Today only, B&H offers the mophie Encore 20,100mAh Dual-USB Portable Power Bank for $27.95 shipped. That’s good for a 44% discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the first notable price drop we’ve seen. mophie’s Encore power bank touts two 2.4A USB ports, an aluminum-enclosed design and a USB-C charging input. Reviews are still coming in, but other mophie smartphone chargers are highly-rated.
Normally mophie products carry a premium price tag, but the company’s Encore line is competitively priced compared to other options at Amazon.
High-performance design and large battery capacity make this the ultimate tool for anyone seeking a professional-grade charging solution. The slim, compact size is the result of cutting-edge, high-density battery cells allowing a form factor thinner than any power product mophie has ever produced. 15W Fast Charge High-speed, 15W charging output identifies your device’s power needs and delivers the most optimal charge possible.