Prop up your iPad with Twelve South’s stylish Compass 2 stand at $28 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Compass 2 iPad Stand in four colors for $28 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate and comes within $3.50 of the holiday price drop. Twelve South’s Compass 2 features a three-legged, adjustable design that allows you to prop your iPad up at multiple angles. It also comes in four different finishes to pair perfectly with your device. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 100 customers.

If you’re looking for more Twelve South gear, be sure to add its Forté Apple Watch Stand to your nightstand at $48 (Reg. $60).

Twelve South Compass 2 features: