Add some class to a nightstand or desk w/ Twelve South’s Forté Apple Watch Stand: $48 (Reg. $60)

- Feb. 8th 2019 1:17 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Forté Apple Watch Stand for $48 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve ever purchased a Twelve South product, you know that they look great and are top-notch quality. The Forté Apple Watch Stand is no exception. It’s made of chrome and leather, supports both portrait and landscape charging, and even has a shelf on the bottom where you can rest your iPhone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d prefer the look of bamboo, peek at this $8 Charging Station as a potential alternative. The layout is a bit different as it allows you to prop up your iPhone with a couple of additional storage slots. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Twelve South Forté Apple Watch Stand features:

  • Forté works seamlessly with your Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable
  • The 40-degree angle allows for easy bedside viewing in either Portrait or Nightstand
  • Accommodates any Watch band, from closed-loop to two-piece styles
  • Top-grained leather wrapped base protects your band while giving you a shelf for iPhone

