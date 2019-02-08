So far, 2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for Nike. We’ve already seen the announcement of the self-lacing Adapt BB basketball shoes which are due out later this month. And while there’s plenty to be excited about for Nike’s first pair of mainstream self-lacing kicks, the iconic brand has more up its sleeve for this year. This week we got our first glimpse of Russell Westbrook’s latest Why Not 0.2 colorway. And if you were a kid of the 90s, you’re going to love it. Nike is slated to release the Super Soaker Why Not 0.2 basketball shoes later this year and we have to say, it’s a showstopper.

Nike goes to the Super Soaker for its latest shoes

It seems like limited edition runs of shoes are enjoying greater popularity than ever before. I mean, who wouldn’t want a pair inspired by NASA space suits?! This trend continues with the latest from Jordan Brand and Russell Westbrook.

Last week prior to Westbrook’s game versus the Boston Celtics, we caught a glimpse of the Super Soaker Why Not 0.2 shoes. If you’re at all familiar with the iconic squirt gun from the 90s, you instantly recognized the color scheme here.

One of the best point guards in the league, Westbrook approaches fashion with the same ferocity as a breakaway dunk. He’s inspired by boldness that doesn’t hold back. “There’s no reason to say you can’t do something in life unless you go for it and try it. So why not?”

The box makes it collectible

While the bright green and orange shoes are certainly worth checking out, it’s the packaging that really takes the Super Soaker-inspired kicks to the next level. The toy has always sat on shelves in a simple half-exposed cardboard box with a big zip-tee around the soaker. Of course, Nike is quite brilliantly recreating this. You won’t find a traditional box here, rather a near-perfect recreation of the original water gun.

You can expect the box itself to be a serious collector’s item. In fact, I’d venture to guess that most buyers of these shoes won’t even remove the tie after purchase. This is more of a sit-on-your-shelf type of buy.

Super Soaker Why Not 0.2 TBD

A final release date has yet to be announced on these Super Soaker shoes, but we’re thinking around NBA playoff time would be make sense. The same can be said for a price. Nike currently charges $125 for the current colorways out on the market, so you can expect a slight up-charge for these special edition shoes.