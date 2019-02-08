Target’s Clothing Clearance takes 50% off or more to refresh your wardrobe w/ deals from $7

For a limited time only, Target’s Clothing Clearance features at least 50% off styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Orders of $35 or more receive free delivery. Layer up during cool weather with the Standard Fit Long Sleeve Sweater Fleece Zip Up that’s on sale for just $15, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is available in four color options and is a great option to wear year-round. You can style it with jeans, joggers, shorts, khakis and more. However, if you’re looking for a vest, the Standard Fit Sweater Fleece Style is on sale for just $12 and originally was priced at $25. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Standard Fit Long Sleeve Sweater Fleece Zip-Up $15 (Orig. $30)
- Standard Fit Sweater Fleece Vest $12 (Orig. $25)
- Standard Fit Sweater Fleece Quarter Snap $15 (Orig. $30)
- Standard Fit Sweater Fleece Shirt Jacket $16 (Orig. $33)
- Hanes Waffle Knit Pajama Pants $15 (Orig. $17)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- A New Day Wrap Sweater $12 (Orig. $25)
- Cropped Button Cardigan $11 (Orig. $22)
- Long-Sleeve Mockneck Pullover $10 (Orig. $20)
- High-Rise Frayed Denim Shorts $7 (Orig. $15)
- Pointelle Chenille Cocoon Cardigan $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
