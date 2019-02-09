CORSAIR’s mechanical keyboard offers precision & accuracy when gaming for $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Newegg offers the CORSAIR STRAFE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $100, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve yet to experience a mechanical keyboard, it’s life changing. I find it hard to type on non-mechanical keyboards now, and there’s just something satisfying about a solid ‘click’ with every keypress. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 30-day replacement policy.
If you’re upgrading your keyboard, why not pick up CORSAIR’s highly-rated gaming mousepad for $15 Prime shipped. It’s built for high-speed gaming and is a must-have desk accessory.
CORSAIR STRAFE Mechanical Keyboard features:
Kick, punch and battle your way through games with rapid response from this keyboard’s Cherry MX gaming switch keys. The fully programmable keys can also be individually lit to match your in-game movements.