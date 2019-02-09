CORSAIR’s mechanical keyboard offers precision & accuracy when gaming for $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Newegg offers the CORSAIR STRAFE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red Switches for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $100, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve yet to experience a mechanical keyboard, it’s life changing. I find it hard to type on non-mechanical keyboards now, and there’s just something satisfying about a solid ‘click’ with every keypress. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 30-day replacement policy.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re upgrading your keyboard, why not pick up CORSAIR’s highly-rated gaming mousepad for $15 Prime shipped. It’s built for high-speed gaming and is a must-have desk accessory.

CORSAIR STRAFE Mechanical Keyboard features: