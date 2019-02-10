Score Dell’s 1440p 165Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor from $304 shipped (All-time low, Reg. $430)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Dell S2417DG 24-inch QHD G-SYNC Gaming Monitor for $329.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve tracked. For comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $370. Those looking to save even more can opt for an open-box excellent condition model at $303.99 instead. Dell’s monitor touts a 1440p display, a 165Hz refresh rate, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 hub and more. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 400 customers.

Alternatively, you can bring home Dell’s 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor for $154 (23% off), as well as other options from $380.

Dell 24-inch QHD G-SYNC Gaming Monitor features: