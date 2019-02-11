The subscription box trend is booming and we’re here today to tell you which five are the best to buy in 2019. With everything you need from food and cleaning supplies to clothes, dog treats and men’s grooming, you curate boxes to your specific desires. Plus, the boxes are shipped right to your front door each month or season. Head below to find our top five subscription boxes for you and your family.

Fab Fit Fun

Fab Fit Fun is one of the best subscriptions because within each box, you are guaranteed more than $200 worth of products and 8-10 full-size items. Even better, the box is priced at just $50 and features beauty, fitness, wellness, home, and fashion. This box is seasonal and a beautiful bright box will arrive at your doorstep four times a year.

Honest Monthly Essentials Bundle

Are you a fan of the Honest Company’s products? With their Monthly Essentials Bundle you can choose from 110 wellness and personal or home products and have five at a time delivered monthly. Every box is completely customizable and will help you save as much as 35 percent when you shop with the monthly bundles, instead of shopping in stores. Even better, it’s priced at just $36.

I founded The Honest Company because I wanted safe, effective products that perform. After all, you shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you. – JESSICA ALBA, FOUNDER

Driftaway Coffee

This year, try a new coffee brand from Driftaway. With its subscription box you can choose how many bags to receive, every week, two weeks or four weeks. Every shipment includes the origin story so you know your where your coffee is from and made with places including Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and more. The subscription plans start at just $14 and 5 cents of every pound donated goes towards long term coffee sustainability.

Kiwi Crate

Subscription boxes aren’t just for adults. If you’re looking for a great gift to give to your kids, then Kiwi Crate is a wonderful option. This box is tailored to all ages and promotes your kids to learn and explore new subjects. From just a few months old through their teens, kids can explore creative learning and DIY projects. The crates start at $17 and would be a great gift idea no matter the age.

Birchbox Men

Birchbox is known for their women’s beauty boxes and have become increasingly popular over the years. So naturally, they’ve launched a subscription dedicated to men’s grooming. Each box includes four sample-sized grooming products and one full-sized lifestyle product all at just $10 a month. See the picture above to see what’s inside this months box.

Which subscription plan is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.