Kano’s Computer Touch Kit drops to new Amazon all-time low at $168 shipped (Reg. up to $280)

- Feb. 11th 2019 4:46 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Computer Touch Kit for $167.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. Normally selling for upwards of $280, we last saw it fall to $199, with today’s offer saving you an additional $31 and dropping the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Kano’s uses a Raspberry Pi to help you assemble your own touchscreen computer.  It also packs plenty of coding lessons, games and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and for an in-depth look you can check out our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for another way to hone your programming skills, Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit is a great option at $96 shipped.  

Kano Computer Touch Kit features:

  • All in one box. Step-by-step book, 10.1′” Hd screen, Raspberry Pi 3, battery, DIY speaker, wireless keyboard, case and stand, memory, 3 USB ports, HDMI and power cables, sound sensor, stickers, Kano unique operating system.
  • Learn to code with 100+ Creative challenges and stories
  • Make art, games and music. Hack Minecraft to do something new
  • Play with Google’s song Maker. Browse the internet, watch YouTube, write stories, 100+ apps.
  • Endless play with Kano world. Remix 500, 000+ creations Made by the Kano community.Wifi: 802.11n Wireless LAN
  • For ages 6+. no technical knowledge required. Includes Lifetime care and 1 year Warranty.
