Upgrade your system w/ AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 CPU + The Division 2 for $150 ($225 value)

Amazon offers the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $149.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly, the processor goes for around $165 and the game carries a $60 price tag for a total value of $225 shipped. AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 processor features six cores and twelve threads making it perfect for multi-core workloads. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Not sure where to begin with building your own PC? We have a handy guide for you that walks you through, step-by-step, on how to build your very own gaming PC on a budget.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU features:
- 6 Cores/12 Threads UNLOCKED
- Frequency: 3.9 GHz Max Boost. Includes Wraith Stealth Cooler
- 19MB of Combined Cache. Maximum temperature: 95°C
- Compatibility : Windows 10 – 64-Bit Edition , RHEL x86 64-Bit , Ubuntu x86 64-Bit
- Supported technologies are amd storemi technology, amd sensemi technology, amd ryzen master utility and amd ryzen vr-ready premium