Anker’s Bolder Rechargeable LED Flash Light is perfect for nightstands at $16

- Feb. 12th 2019 1:23 pm ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Bolder LC40 LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, we usually see it for around $20 or more. This rechargeable flash light has a microUSB input and is perfect for your car or backpack. Inside you’ll find a 400-lumen Cree LED light bulb. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for a more traditional option will want to reach for this Eveready two-pack of flashlights for $5.50 as an add-on item. You’ll need to replace the batteries periodically, but this is a nice low-cost alternative.

Anker Bolder Flashlight features:

  • SUPER-BRIGHT: 400-lumen Cree LED (50000-hour lifespan). A compact, yet radiant flashlight to illuminate any dark spot, space, or place. Features High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS modes.
  • LONG-LASTING: Up to 20 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 3350mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 6 hours with a 5V 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.
  • TOUGH AND RELIABLE: IP65-rated. Designed for almost any conditions, from heavy rain to dry and dusty environments. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance endure rough handling.
  • EASY TO GRIP: Lightweight and easy to carry around, the anti-slip finish holds fast in your hand during extreme conditions.
