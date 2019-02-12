Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)

- Feb. 12th 2019 9:10 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in various colors for $1,249.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. For comparison, that’s $149 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest 13-inch MacBook Air sports a Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Perfect for getting work done on-the-road or at home.

With your savings, pick up a case to keep your new MacBook Air safe no matter where you are. Our top pick is the Inateck sleeve which features a nice felt design that’s available in two different colors.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display
  • Touch ID and the latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD storage and 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
