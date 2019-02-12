Astro’s Breath of the Wild A10 Gaming Headset is a must for Zelda fans at $53 (25% off), more

Amazon offers the ASTRO Gaming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild A10 Headset for $52.78 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the usual $70 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s discount is only the third notable price drop we’ve tracked thus far. Not only does this gaming headset work with your Mac or PC, but it also touts Switch compatibility and is officially-licensed by Nintendo. It features a lightweight design that’s said to stay comfortable during prolonged gaming sessions and comes coated in sweet Zelda decals. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 2/12 @ 1:40 PM: Amazon offers the Logitech G533 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $64.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from over 350 customers.

If you don’t care for the Zelda design, you can bring home the standard black and red style instead.

ASTRO Gaming Zelda A10 Headset features: