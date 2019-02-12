Logitech’s $90 Mechanical Keyboard touts RGB lighting + 9 macro keys ($30 off), more from $44

- Feb. 12th 2019 1:31 pm ET

Dell is currently offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, though you’ll currently find it on sale for $116 at Amazon. Today’s discount is $10 under our previous mention and comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s G910 sports Romer-G switches, RGB backlighting and nine programmable keys. Nearly 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more deals on mechanical keyboards.

Other notable mechanical keyboard deals include:

Logitech G910 Orion Spark Keyboard features:

Maintain full control of your gaming commands with the customizable, illuminated keys on this Orion Spectrum mechanical gaming keyboard. Connect the unit to a smartphone or tablet to display in-game information when you need a second screen. Anti-ghosting protection keeps the Orion Spark mechanical gaming keyboard from freezing up during intense gaming sessions.

