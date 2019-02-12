Macally launches new ergonomic mice & more to upgrade your workstation on a budget from $30

- Feb. 12th 2019 9:08 pm ET

Ergonomics seem to be the theme lately. Standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and even keyboards have taken center stage for years. Now, the humble computer mouse is getting a makeover. Whether you’re looking for a no-name brand on Amazon or a household company like Logitech, just about everyone is getting in on the ergonomic mouse game. Macally is joining the fold with its new Ergonomic Vertical 6 Button Wired & Wireless Mice from $30.

Macally is also launching a smaller mouse that have built-in rechargeable batteries that are designed to last 2-3 months before the next charge is required, and those also start at just $30.

Macally launches two ergonomic vertical mice

I started using a vertical mouse a few months ago with Logitech’s MX Vertical and haven’t looked back since. It’s a must-have for my daily workstation, and even when I’m writing on the road I bring the MX Vertical with me because it’s that good. Logitech’s option is quite pricey, however, at close to $90 on Amazon.

Macally offers two ergonomic mice with its recent launch. There’s the Ergopalm which is a vertical 6 button wired mouse that goes for $29.99. It offers a DPI button which allows you to switch between 800, 1200, and 1600 tracking resolutions and there are five soft-click buttons that are sensitive, yet quiet so you’re not a distraction to those around you. The scroll wheel is smooth and precise and acts as a sixth button. There are even page up/down shortcuts that let you scroll easily through web pages and documents.

Macally Wired Vertical Mouse

The second mice from Macally is very similar to the first, except it trades in its wire for a 2.4GHz RF dongle allowing you to clean up extra clutter on your desk. The wireless mouse runs off of a single AA battery, which Macally includes in the box. You’ll pay a $10 premium for wireless features, bumping it to $39.99 if you want the wire-free design.

Macally’s rechargeable Bluetooth mouse is perfect for portable setups

Macally Rechargeable Bluetooth Mouse

If you want something that’s a little easier to bring on trips than a larger vertical mouse, then Macally’s rechargeable Bluetooth mouse is perfect for you. It comes in at $29.99 and offers very similar features to the above vertical mouse. You’ll have 800, 1200, and 1600 DPI settings and two soft-click buttons for quiet yet precise control. The scroll wheel also acts as an extra button, and the design is ambidextrous so it’s great for left- or right-handed users. The built-in rechargeable battery is designed to last up to 2-3 months before requiring a recharge, depending on how often you use the mouse.

