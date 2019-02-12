Ergonomics seem to be the theme lately. Standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and even keyboards have taken center stage for years. Now, the humble computer mouse is getting a makeover. Whether you’re looking for a no-name brand on Amazon or a household company like Logitech, just about everyone is getting in on the ergonomic mouse game. Macally is joining the fold with its new Ergonomic Vertical 6 Button Wired & Wireless Mice from $30.

Macally is also launching a smaller mouse that have built-in rechargeable batteries that are designed to last 2-3 months before the next charge is required, and those also start at just $30.

Nomad Base Station

Macally launches two ergonomic vertical mice

I started using a vertical mouse a few months ago with Logitech’s MX Vertical and haven’t looked back since. It’s a must-have for my daily workstation, and even when I’m writing on the road I bring the MX Vertical with me because it’s that good. Logitech’s option is quite pricey, however, at close to $90 on Amazon.

Macally offers two ergonomic mice with its recent launch. There’s the Ergopalm which is a vertical 6 button wired mouse that goes for $29.99. It offers a DPI button which allows you to switch between 800, 1200, and 1600 tracking resolutions and there are five soft-click buttons that are sensitive, yet quiet so you’re not a distraction to those around you. The scroll wheel is smooth and precise and acts as a sixth button. There are even page up/down shortcuts that let you scroll easily through web pages and documents.

The second mice from Macally is very similar to the first, except it trades in its wire for a 2.4GHz RF dongle allowing you to clean up extra clutter on your desk. The wireless mouse runs off of a single AA battery, which Macally includes in the box. You’ll pay a $10 premium for wireless features, bumping it to $39.99 if you want the wire-free design.

Macally’s rechargeable Bluetooth mouse is perfect for portable setups

If you want something that’s a little easier to bring on trips than a larger vertical mouse, then Macally’s rechargeable Bluetooth mouse is perfect for you. It comes in at $29.99 and offers very similar features to the above vertical mouse. You’ll have 800, 1200, and 1600 DPI settings and two soft-click buttons for quiet yet precise control. The scroll wheel also acts as an extra button, and the design is ambidextrous so it’s great for left- or right-handed users. The built-in rechargeable battery is designed to last up to 2-3 months before requiring a recharge, depending on how often you use the mouse.