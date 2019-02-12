Be ready for spring with Rachio’s 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller at $127 (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Rachio Second Generation 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller System for $126.96 shipped. Typically selling for $180 or so, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous open-box model mention by $13 and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it currently sells for $150 at Home Depot. Rachio’s smart controller brings smartphone and Alexa control to your home’s sprinkler system to take the guesswork out of watering your lawn. It adjusts its watering patterns based on weather reports and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,600 customers.

Those looking to save a bit more but still want to bring the set-it-and-forget-it mindset to watering your lawn can check out the HomeKit-enabled Eve Aqua Water Controller instead.

Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself.

Set your own schedules or input details like plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more.

Rachio Weather Intelligence uses comprehensive weather data to automatically adjust your irrigation schedule based on the latest local forecasts.

Reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy. EPA WaterSense certified – eligible for utility rebates of up to 100% off