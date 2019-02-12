Clean up any mess w/ RYOBI’s ONE+ cordless stick vacuum at $129 (Reg. $160+)

Feb. 12th 2019 7:58 pm ET

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $134.98 $129 shipped. Regularly $200 from Ryobi and around $160 at Home Depot, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever been working on a project in the garage or on the car, you’ve likely thought “I wish I had an easy-to-use and portable vacuum!” I know I’ve had that thought. This model is powered by RYOBI’s ONE+ battery system so you can just grab a spare battery and toss it in to start cleanup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For an in-home solution, check out the Bissell Cordless Multi Reach Stick Vacuum at $99 shipped. That’s half off its regular going rate and it’s a great option for those quick messes indoors.

RYOBI Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Tool Only) with Ever Charge Charger. Enjoy hassle-free cleaning with the cordless convenience of RYOBI ONE+. The lightweight design allows you to reach high corners and surfaces, and the large, angled dust cup allows for easy emptying and dust removal.

