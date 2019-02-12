Samsung’s SmartThings 802.11ac Mesh Router 3-Pack falls to $240 (Amazon low), more from $60

Amazon is currently offering Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Router Three-Pack for $239.54 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for an over $40 discount from the going rate, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Mesh Wi-Fi System doubles as a SmartThings Hub, allowing for better smart home integration. It also sports up to 1,300Mbps transfer speeds and multi-user connection technology. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other notable home networking deals:

Samsung SmartThings Mesh Router features: