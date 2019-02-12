The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles

BundleHunt is back with a new Mac app sale today, offering a wide range of titles on discount. Here’s how it works, simply pay $5 to unlock the bundle and then add each additional app for as little as $1 each. Most of these titles sell for $15 or more, making it a great time to load up on fresh apps. Each listing will become a permanent part of your library, and you can even purchase multiple license keys if you prefer. Notable apps include Aurora HDR, Expandrive, VirtualHostX, PDFelement Standard and many more. Additional details are below. Check out the entire sale right here.
Notable apps in the latest Bundle Hunt:
- Aurora HDR 2018: Award-winning software that takes your photos to a whole new level of quality & creativity. The world’s most advanced HDR photo editor.
- Gemini 2: Find duplicate files and wipe them away. It’s smart, laser accurate, and recovers tons of space on your Mac.
- PDFelement Standard: The easiest way to edit PDF documents, including text, images, pages, links, backgrounds, watermarks, headers and footers.