Amazon has Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter for just $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 for $49.95 shipped. Matched at B&H and Walmart. This bundle regularly sells for $80 at Best Buy, and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. It also ties our previous mention. The controller is normally close to $50 while this adapter sells for $23+. This is your standard, latest edition Xbox One game pad and the adapter offers wireless connection to Windows 10 systems with support for up to eight controllers. Head below for more details.
However, if you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X, we still have great deals on those consoles, too. Yesterday’s roundup has deals on Microsoft’s high-end machine at up to $150 off. We also have 2 months of Game Pass for $2 (new subscribers only) and 3 months of Xbox Live Gold extension for $10.50 (Reg. $25).
Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10:
- Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox wireless controller
- Stay on target with textured grip
- Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on windows 10 pcs and tablets
- Wireless adapter features a 66% smaller design, Wireless stereo sound Support, and the ability to connect up to eight controllers at once
- For use with Controller compatible games on Xbox One or PCS and tablets running Windows 7, 8.1., and 10 with USB 2.0 or USB 3.0