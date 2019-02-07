Grab an extra 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for just $10.50 right now (Reg. up to $25)

CDKeys is offering 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for just $10.49 with free email delivery. Regularly $25 for a 3-month subscription, this is a solid $14.50 discount. While these 3-month memberships don’t tend to offer as much value as the 1-year deals, today’s option is within a few dollars of the most recent 12-month sales. As usual, you can stack the 3 months on top of your existing sub to extend your remaining membership at a discount. You’ll find more details below and the rest of today’s game deals right here.

Speaking of Xbox deals, we still have huge price drops running on console bundles at up to $150 off. Not to mention a rare deal on the Sport White Special Edition Xbox One Wireless Controller at $43.50 (Reg. $70).

Xbox Live Gold Memberships: