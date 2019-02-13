Finding the right temperature for your bed at night is an age-old problem. Too many blankets. Not enough. Fan on? Off? You know the drill. Eight Sleep is looking to cure those woes with its new bed, The Pod. In typical 2019 fashion, this new release is jam-packed with technology designed to make your sleep all the more enjoyable. Not only will it manage temperatures, but it’s also made to track your sleep quality throughout the night. And of course, it even integrates with existing smart home systems to ensure your lights and other tech are managed when you go to sleep. I guess this really is the future of our bedrooms. Head below for more.

Eight Sleep Pod looks to re-imagine your night’s rest

There are plenty of reasons to consider making the change to a higher quality bed. And while Eight Sleep’s Pod may feel like overkill, getting a good night’s sleep is more important than ever.

The bed itself has an adaptive foam base that’s laden with various sensors to track movement and temperature. There are four layers overall designed to “fit any sleep position.” Customization goes to the next level with each side of the bed operating independently, making for a more user-specific sleeping experience. Each individual can then track their own data and make changes to temperature and other various settings as needed.

Eight Sleep’s unique cooling system is a pretty nifty feature that runs through a water reservoir system. Dubbed “The Hub,” this temperature regulation system runs water through your mattress to keep that ideal temperature in place. It can deliver a range from 55 to 115 degrees, suiting even the coolest and hottest sleepers around.

The Hub also plays into Eight Sleep’s alarm system, which is very intriguing. Instead of setting a traditional wake-up tone on your phone or other device, this bed uses temperature to wake sleepers. Each side of the bed can be set to cool-down at your desired wakeup time, stirring users with cool temperatures instead of a traditional alarm. This also keeps the room quiet, allowing others to stay asleep.

Pricing is as follows: full $1,995, queen $2,295 and king $2,495. You can pre-order today for a deposit of $95 and pay the remaining balance in April when it ships. Eight Sleep is offering a 100-day trial with free returns.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s been a lot of arguably unnecessary smart home tech hit the scene over the last few years. But what Eight Sleep’s The Pod is doing here is pretty cool. Integration with your existing smart home to actuate lights in your home isn’t groundbreaking. But I’m very intrigued by the water-infused alarm clock. That is, as long as water doesn’t fill my bedroom. Ultimately the price tag is going to be a tough sell for many but those looking for a cutting edge experience my want to consider what Eight Sleep is doing here.