Print photos right from your smartphone with Fujifilm’s $90 Instax Share Printer (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon is currently offering the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Smart Phone Printer for $89.98 shipped. Also available at B&H for $7 more. That’s good for a $30 from the going rate, is less than $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for as much as $180 at Best Buy. Fujifilm’s Instax Share printer pairs with your smartphone to create physical copies of your photos in seconds. It’s a easy way to enjoy physical copies of your photos while not missing out on the perks of your smartphone. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 350 customers.

Alternatively, you can cut your smartphone out of the equation altogether and bring home the best-selling $50 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera instead.

Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer features: