Google Play Movies has several 4K titles for $5: The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, Sully, more

Google Play is offering a selection of 4K UHD movies for just $5. Our top pick is The Dark Knight which goes for $20 at VUDU and this is among the best prices we’ve seen for one of the best Batman movies ever. The Dark Knight still holds a very high position in my list of all-time favorite films. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands at Amazon. Head below for more titles on sale.
Don’t forget to set up Movies Anywhere. Many of these titles are eligible to be accessed on your favorite streaming service with just a single purchase. Check out how to get that going with our handy guide here.
Other $5 4K Movies:
- Man of Steel (Reg. $15)
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow (Reg. $15)
- The Town (Reg. $15)
- Blade Runner: Final Cut (Reg. $15)
- Suicide Squad (Reg. $15)
- Sully (Reg. $15)
- The Accountant (Reg. $15)
- The Intern (Reg. $15)
- Fist Fight (Reg. $15)
- Get Hard (Reg. $15)
- Focus (Reg. $15)
- I Am Legend (Reg. $15)
- Magic Mike XXL (Reg. $15)
- Annabelle (Reg. $15)
The Dark Knight:
When the menace known as the Joker emerges from his mysterious past, he wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham. The Dark Knight must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice.