This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more

- Feb. 12th 2019 8:52 am ET

0

The iTunes movie store is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning. With Valentine’s Day approaching, this is a great time to load up your library with some new content for your viewing pleasure. It’s also awards season and iTunes is celebrating with a number of Oscar-focused movie discounts from $8 and a $5 movie sale. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental. More below.

Recent Releases / Oscars

$5 Movies (Reg. $10+)

If you’re really looking to spice up your Valentine’s Day, the three-film Fifty Shades of Grey bundle is currently on sale for $18. That’s down from its usual $45 price tag and the best we’ve tracked to date.

This week’s $1 HD rental is Peppermint, which starts Jennifer Garner as she “channels her inner Liam Neeson” in this action film. For comparison, it typically sells for $5 or more.

