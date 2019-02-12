This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more
The iTunes movie store is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning. With Valentine’s Day approaching, this is a great time to load up your library with some new content for your viewing pleasure. It’s also awards season and iTunes is celebrating with a number of Oscar-focused movie discounts from $8 and a $5 movie sale. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental. More below.
Recent Releases / Oscars
- Crazy Rich Asians: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Skyscraper: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout: $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and more…
$5 Movies (Reg. $10+)
- The Wedding Singer
- 300
- Patch Adams
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Book of Eli
- …and many more…
If you’re really looking to spice up your Valentine’s Day, the three-film Fifty Shades of Grey bundle is currently on sale for $18. That’s down from its usual $45 price tag and the best we’ve tracked to date.
This week’s $1 HD rental is Peppermint, which starts Jennifer Garner as she “channels her inner Liam Neeson” in this action film. For comparison, it typically sells for $5 or more.