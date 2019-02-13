Just $100 gets you a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition that’s ideal for bedrooms (Up to 33% off)

- Feb. 13th 2019 8:28 am ET

$100
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Best Buy offers the Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV Edition for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s good for $50 off the original price and the best available by $20. Today’s deal is a match of our Black Friday 2018 mention. Perfect for bedrooms or a kid’s play space, this model sports 720p resolutions and built-in Fire TV functionality for enjoying your favorite streaming services. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 2/13 @ 1:16 PM: B&H offers the LG B8PUA 55-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,596.99 shipped with a bonus $145 gift card ($1,750+ value). Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re buying a new TV, it’s time to grab a few extra HDMI cables. We recommend this three-pack of Twisted Veins cables with included organizers for around $10. This brand is well-rated and trusted by thousands of Amazon customers.

Insignia 24-inch HDTV features:

  • Insignia HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.
  • With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
  • Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
$100

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Insignia

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp