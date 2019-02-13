Just $100 gets you a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition that’s ideal for bedrooms (Up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Best Buy offers the Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV Edition for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s good for $50 off the original price and the best available by $20. Today’s deal is a match of our Black Friday 2018 mention. Perfect for bedrooms or a kid’s play space, this model sports 720p resolutions and built-in Fire TV functionality for enjoying your favorite streaming services. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Update 2/13 @ 1:16 PM: B&H offers the LG B8PUA 55-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,596.99 shipped with a bonus $145 gift card ($1,750+ value). Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Insignia 24-inch HDTV features:
- Insignia HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.
- With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
- Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
- Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.