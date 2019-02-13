Just $100 gets you a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition that’s ideal for bedrooms (Up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Best Buy offers the Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV Edition for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s good for $50 off the original price and the best available by $20. Today’s deal is a match of our Black Friday 2018 mention. Perfect for bedrooms or a kid’s play space, this model sports 720p resolutions and built-in Fire TV functionality for enjoying your favorite streaming services. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 2/13 @ 1:16 PM: B&H offers the LG B8PUA 55-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,596.99 shipped with a bonus $145 gift card ($1,750+ value). Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re buying a new TV, it’s time to grab a few extra HDMI cables. We recommend this three-pack of Twisted Veins cables with included organizers for around $10. This brand is well-rated and trusted by thousands of Amazon customers.

Insignia 24-inch HDTV features: