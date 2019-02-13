Add 960GB of SSD storage to your Mac with Kingston’s A400 Drive at $100 shipped ($40 off)

- Feb. 13th 2019 9:32 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Kingston A400 960GB Internal 2.5-inch Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Note: shipping is delayed until February 15th. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Kingston’s SSD brings up to 500MBps transfer speeds to your computer in an all-metal enclosure. I just recently picked up a lower capacity model and was impressed with its build quality, and performance has been on-par as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

For comparison, you’ll find that most other similar-capacity solid state drives sell for $125 or so at Amazon.

Don’t need to bring nearly 1TB of storage to your machine but still want to give it a speed boost? Samsung’s highly-rated 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently on sale for $69 shipped (Reg. $85).

Kingston A400 960GB SSD features:

  • Fast start-up, loading and file transfers
  • More reliable and durable than a hard drive
  • Multiple capacities with space for applications or a hard drive replacement
  • Capacity: 960GB, Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0. 960GB – 500MB/s Read and 450MB/s Write
  • Operating temperature is 0 degree Celsius to 70 degree Celsius and storage temperature is -40 degree Celsius to 85 degree Celsius
