Samsung’s highly-rated 860 EVO 500GB SSD gives your Mac a speed boost at $69 (Reg. $85)

Amazon offers the Samsung 500GB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $68.99 shipped when code EMCXTVUV2 has been applied at checkout. Note: You may need to sign up to receive newsletters first before you can use the coupon. Normally selling for $85, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s EVO SSD brings up to 550MBps transfer speeds and more to a 2.5-inch form factor. It’s a great option for upgrading an old computer to a faster boot drive or adding storage to an existing one. It’s also one of the most reliable options out there, with over 3,500 customers leaving a 4.8/5 star rating.

Update 2/12 @ 12:13 PM: Amazon offers the WD Blue 500GB M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $57.99 shipped (Reg. $70). Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Swapping your computer’s hard drive over to an SSD has a few different perks. Not only will files load faster, but your machine will boot much more quickly and will also be more energy efficient.

If you don’t need as much storage, you can always opt for the 250GB version at $58 shipped.

Samsung 500GB 860 EVO SSD features:

500GB Storage Capacity

SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface

2.5″ Form Factor

Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed

Up to 520 MB/s Sequential Write Speed

AES 256-Bit Hardware-Based Encryption

V-NAND Technology