Microsoft’s Surface Arc Mouse drops to new Amazon low at $60 (25% off), more from $25

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Arc Wireless Mouse in Cobalt Blue and Burgundy for $59.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Best Buy for around $5 more. That’s good or a 25% discount from the usual $80 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low. Microsoft’s Surface Arc mouse connects to your computer over Bluetooth and features a unique folding design that makes it perfect for travel. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 600 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively there’s the G.SKILL RIPJAWS MX780 USB Wired RGB Laser Gaming Mouse at Newegg Flash for $24.99 shipped with code NEFPBE23. That’s good for a savings of 25% from the price at Amazon and matches our previous mention. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 269 gamers.

Surface Arc Mouse features: