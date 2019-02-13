Withings/Nokia Blood Pressure Monitor syncs with HealthKit at $74 shipped (Reg. $95)

Amazon is currently offering the Withings/Nokia Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $74.02 shipped. That’s good for a $21 discount from the going rate, beats the previous price drop by $7 and comes within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. Nokia’s Blood Pressure Monitor syncs with your iPhone or Android device, bringing your readings to the Apple Health app and more. It makes a great companion to a fitness tracker to supplement your health tracking. Over 65% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon.
Looking for more ways to monitor your health? The Withings/Nokia Sleep Tracking Pad is also on sale. At $80, it monitors your sleep cycle, heart rate, and more.
Withings/Nokia Blood Pressure Monitor features:
- If you have a flexible spending account with your employee health plan, no doctor’s prescription is needed to purchase a Withings BPM
- Ideal for monitoring blood pressure at home or on the go. Cuff fits arm circumference from 9 to 17 inches
- App launches automatically and provides instant color-coded feedback
- Data from every measurement appears in the Health Mate app via Bluetooth
- Delivers color-coded results and advice based on internationally-recognized standards
- Nokia Health is now Withings. Same products, same team, same commitment to your health. For more information, contact our support.
QardioArm's Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor works w/ HealthKit: $69 at Amazon ($30 off) https://t.co/nUswJtytDl by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/PxRDx03XKZ
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 11, 2019