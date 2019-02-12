Withings/Nokia Sleep Tracking Pad monitors your sleep cycle, heart rate, and more at $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Nokia Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.97 shipped. That saves you $20 from the usual $100 price tag, comes within $4.50 of our previous mention for the Amazon low and is the best we’re currently seeing. Nokia’s sleep tracker differs from other options on the market by fitting underneath your mattress. It then syncs with your smartphone to monitor your sleep cycle, analyze heart rate, and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from 70% of customers and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

Those who vibe more with a wrist-mounted sleep tracker will want to check out the Fitbit Flex 2. It monitors heart rate and gets around 5 days of battery life to boot.

Nokia Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features: