Joanna Gaines is back at it again and this time she’s sharing a new line at Anthropologie. With 19 cozy items to add to your home, you will not want to miss this collection. Even better, prices start at just $38 and include fluffy pillows, plush rugs, candles, and even statement-making wallpaper. Head below to find our top picks from Anthropologie’s new collaboration with Joanna Gaines.

Pillows

Freshen up your bedding, sofa or entryway with spring ready pillows from this new collection. The Textured Eva Pillow has to be our favorite from the collection and it’s available in three fun color options. Its braided top and woven body will make an adorable statement wherever it goes. It’s priced from $58 and includes the insert that can be used for years to come.

Embroidery is another trend that’s huge in home decor and we love the Sadie Pillows. These pillows add just enough embroidery for a boho look and they are available in four fun colors. This style starts at $48 for the small size and $68 for the large.

“I wanted this collection to balance the distinct Anthropologie aesthetic I’ve always admired—bold colors and whimsical patterns—with timeless details like balance, texture, and cleaner lines,” she explained on the website.

Wallpaper

Switch up your space with fresh on-trend wallpaper. If there is one popular trend in home decor for spring, it’s wallpaper and the Magnolia Home Olive Branch Wallpaper is perfect for your space. Its neutral color options are great for any room and it comes with a paste-free application and easy removal process for convenience.

Another adorable option, especially for a nursery is the Watercolor Rose Wallpaper. It’s priced at $98 and is available in three color options as well.

Rugs

Rugs are an easy and fast way to spruce up a space. One of our favorite pieces from this collection is the Hand-Knotted Camille Rug that’s available in five size options and rages in prices from $398 to $2,598. This rug is plush and neutral to place in any space and it also features on-trend tassel detailing for a pop of style.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.