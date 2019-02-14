Enjoy Belgian waffles at home w/ this non-stick rotating maker for just $17 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the BELLA Classic Rotating Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker (13591) for $16.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $22 at Home Depot and around $20 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of a drop to around $14 near Black Friday and it’s the best available. I love a good, fresh Belgian waffle, and this makes cooking them at home super simple. Plus, since it’s non-stick, you don’t have to worry about a messy clean up (unless you dirty the counter when making the batter). Rated 3.8/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re consuming a few extra calories with waffles, cut back on the fried foods department by getting an air fryer. This 5.2L model is down to $55 at Amazon and would be a great addition to any kitchen.

BELLA Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker features: