The $199 Apple Watch Series 3 deal is back! But you better act fast…

Amazon is once again offering Apple Watch Series 3 38mm for $199 shipped. It is currently backordered a few days. If you missed this offer which sold out quickly over the weekend, be sure to jump on it now. That’s good for $80 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 sports a swimproof design, fitness tracking and iOS notification support. Leverage your savings from today’s deal and buy a few extra watch bands. Our roundup of the best options out there has you covered with deals from $5. And let me tell you, that sure beats paying Apple’s in-house premium.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: