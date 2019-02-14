Elevation Lab’s Dock4 delivers a sleek home for your iPhone, exclusive deal at $30 (Reg. $50)

We’ve partnered with Elevation Lab to bring you an exclusive discount on its Dock4 MFi iPhone Dock. Simple apply promo code 9to5Deals at Amazon and the price will drop to $29.97 shipped in both colors. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and $6 less than our previous mention. This unique dock has an ultra-precise adjustment system so you can fit most cases with a snug hold. It’s a premium model with CNC-machined stainless steel knobs, silicone body, and a braided cable. If you’re looking to upgrade your desk or nightstand setup, it’s hard to go wrong with this stylish dock at an even better price. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
Elevation Lab Dock4 features:
- Compact, minimal design.
- It’s the first Apple MFi-certified dock to work one-handed.
- Ultra-precise adjustment to perfectly fit your iPhone & case up to 3mm.
- Deep 18° back angle with ±4° adjustment (really nice on a desk or bedside).
- Lightning connector flexes under high torque, so your phone won’t flop forward.
- Premium construction: Beautifully CNC-machined stainless steel knobs, weighted with zinc inserts, full medical-grade silicone overmolded body, premium braided cable.
- NanoPad underside locks to smooth surfaces via micro air-suction & has two levels of holding power.