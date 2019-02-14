Score a $300 gift card when you purchase a Google Pixel 3/XL at Target

- Feb. 14th 2019 12:24 pm ET

0

Target is currently offering a $300 credit with the purchase and activation of a Google Pixel 3/XL. Note: this offer is for in-store shoppers. Normally starting at $800, that drops the entry-level price to $500, assuming you use the credit. Aside from a past buy-one-get-one-free promotion, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen. That compares to Best Buy’s current promotion, which offers only $150 off upfront with an additional $9 savings each much. Pixel 3 is the latest and greatest from Google, offering a 12.2MP camera, 4GB of memory and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to put their savings to good use can pick up a case for their new smartphone from under $10 at Amazon.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Document your adventures with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory run Android applications efficiently, and the 12.2-megapixel camera captures every detail of a landscape to produce professional-looking pictures. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage and an all-day battery that charges fast and without wires.

Guides

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Android

Android
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go