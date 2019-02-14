Score a $300 gift card when you purchase a Google Pixel 3/XL at Target

Target is currently offering a $300 credit with the purchase and activation of a Google Pixel 3/XL. Note: this offer is for in-store shoppers. Normally starting at $800, that drops the entry-level price to $500, assuming you use the credit. Aside from a past buy-one-get-one-free promotion, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen. That compares to Best Buy’s current promotion, which offers only $150 off upfront with an additional $9 savings each much. Pixel 3 is the latest and greatest from Google, offering a 12.2MP camera, 4GB of memory and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to put their savings to good use can pick up a case for their new smartphone from under $10 at Amazon.

Google Pixel 3 features: