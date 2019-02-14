You can already grab a Nintendo Switch w/ a FREE $35 eShop Gift Card attached

Last week Nintendo announced it would be offering Switch consoles bundled with a $35 eShop credit for $299 starting tomorrow. We know Amazon, Walmart (currently going in and out of stock) and Best Buy will have this live tomorrow, but GameStop is already taking orders on the new bundle. There is a chance this bundle could sell out pretty quickly so grabbing one right now might be your best bet. Head below for more details.

While we have seen Switch bundles go slightly lower than $35 off in 2019, most of those deals are limited promotions at Rakuten rather than the major retailers. Considering the steady stream of deals Nintendo has been promoting on its eShop over the last several months, you’ll likely get even more value out of that gift card.

Nintendo Switch features: