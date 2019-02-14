Save up to 25% off Philips Hue lights, starter kits and more with deals from $24

As part of Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, we’re seeing up to 25% or more off various Philips Hue lights and bundles. Some offers are matched at Amazon. Free shipping is available at Best Buy on orders over $35. Our top pick is the Hue White Starter Kit with four LED light bulbs and the HomeKit Hub for $109.99. That’s down from its usual $150 price tag and the best offer available by $10. If you’re not ready to jump into a full multi-color setup, this bundle offers a more traditional warm and cool lighting option. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Other notable Philips Hue deals include:
- 2-pack Hue White A19 LED Bulbs: $40 (Reg. $50)
- 2-pack Hue White BR30 LED Bulbs: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dimmer + Hue White A19 LED Recipe Kit: $35 (Reg. up to $50)
- …and even more…
Be sure to check out the rest of today’s Presidents’ Day sale at Best Buy, which includes a number of notable discounts on MacBooks, iPads and other smart home tech.
Philips Hue White Starter Kit features:
Make your home a more welcoming hub with this Philips Hue white ambiance A19 starter kit. Whether you desire a warm natural glow or energizing color tones, customize it just the way you like with the accompanying app. For parties, easily sync your lights to music with this Philips Hue white ambiance A19 starter kit. Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.